Objector Balks At Attys' Request For $68M In Price-Fixing Suit

By J. Edward Moreno (November 2, 2021, 8:13 PM EDT) -- A member of a class action of consumers who brought price-fixing claims against broiler-chicken producers told an Illinois federal court that their attorneys' request for $68 million for their work in the suit is inflated by $3 million and should be rejected. Shiyang Huang said in a Tuesday court filing that the attorneys are wasting the court's time by inflating their fee request by $3 million. Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP and Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC do this by including administrative expenses in their 33% cut, Huang said. The attorneys are asking for $59.73 million in fees for their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS