Ariz. Justices Reinstate Strip Club Drunk-Driving Death Suit

By Mike Curley (November 2, 2021, 4:51 PM EDT) -- The Arizona Supreme Court on Tuesday reinstated a suit that ended with an $800,000 verdict against a strip club that allegedly overserved a patron who later killed two people in a drunk-driving accident, saying the club's duty to the driving public didn't end when the patron went home. The justices reversed an opinion from a lower appeals court that undid the verdict, saying there's no case law that supports its finding that Cesar Aguilera Villanueva's decision to get back in the car after going home and sleeping was an intervening cause in the accident. As a liquor licensee, JAI Dining Services...

