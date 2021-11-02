Barrack Associate Is Stuck With GPS Monitor, Judge Says

By Stewart Bishop (November 2, 2021, 5:21 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday declined to ease bail restrictions for a former associate of billionaire Thomas Barrack, who, like Barrack, is accused of an illicit lobbying campaign on behalf of United Arab Emirates officials. During a morning conference, U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan denied a request by Matthew Grimes, 28, to allow the removal of a court-ordered GPS monitoring device from his ankle, saying that the government had met its burden in opposing the change due to the unusual circumstances of the case. Barrack, 74, and Grimes are accused of unlawfully working to advance the UAE's interests in...

