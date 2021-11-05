Engineering Firm Denies Liability In £26M Rolls-Royce Suit

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (November 5, 2021, 5:27 PM GMT) -- A U.K.-based engineering consultancy has fought back against a third-party liability claim in a £26 million ($35 million) lawsuit over alleged defects in a Rolls-Royce factory, saying that the damage to the building was the fault of another subcontractor. BWB Consulting Ltd. told the High Court in an Oct. 29 defense, which has just been made public, that it should not be on the hook for damages that BAM Construction may have to pay to Rolls-Royce PLC to settle a £26 million lawsuit brought by the aerospace giant. BAM Construction hired BWB in 2014 to carry out civil and structural engineering...

