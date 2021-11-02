USC Prof Seeks 6-Week Term For 'Varsity Blues' Tax Charge

By Brian Dowling (November 2, 2021, 5:04 PM EDT) -- An Iranian-American dentistry professor at the University of Southern California urged a Boston federal judge Tuesday to give him the six-week prison term he negotiated with "Varsity Blues" prosecutors, noting he pled guilty to a tax charge rather than bribery or mail fraud crimes that other parents admitted to. Homayoun Zadeh, 60, told U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton the deal he struck with the government was a fair penalty for having taken a tax write-off in 2017 for a $40,000 payment he made to the central player in the college admissions scheme, William "Rick" Singer. The periodontist pled guilty in July...

