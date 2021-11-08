Best Practices To Ensure DPA Compliance After Ericsson

By Robert Johnston, Rachel Maimin and Lauren Van Driesen (November 8, 2021, 10:27 AM EST) -- On Oct. 21, Ericsson Inc. disclosed that the U.S. Department of Justice asserted that the company had "breached its obligations" under a 2019 deferred prosecution agreement "by failing to provide certain documents and factual information." It added that Ericsson would have: [T]he opportunity to respond in writing to explain the nature and circumstances of such breach, as well as the actions Ericsson has taken to address and remediate the situation.[1] While it remains to be seen whether the DOJ will rip up the deferred prosecution agreement and proceed to a criminal trial, this development in the long-running Ericsson case is an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS