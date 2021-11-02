GrubHub, DoorDash Slam Chicago's Deceptive Practice Suits

By Lauraann Wood (November 2, 2021, 8:11 PM EDT) -- GrubHub and DoorDash have slammed the city of Chicago in lawsuits claiming the delivery services used various deceptive practices to fool customers into paying higher prices, saying the city's consumer protection claims should be tossed because they're baseless, contradictory and improperly pled. The delivery services argued in separate pleadings Friday that far from preying on restaurants and consumers, they've transparently outlined their service terms in their agreements and served as lifelines to thousands who've sought to deliver and eat meals safely throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Besides ignoring their significant contributions to the community, Chicago's claims fail because they're improperly pled under...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS