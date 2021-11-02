LA-Area Atty Pleads Guilty In $5.8M Investment Fraud Scheme

By Hailey Konnath (November 2, 2021, 10:19 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles-area real estate attorney has pled guilty to charges stemming from an alleged $5.8 million wire fraud scheme in which he lied about the assets of his purported investment firm and a purported venture capital firm, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Derek Jones, who's been suspended from practicing law in California, pled guilty Monday to one count of wire fraud. U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska set his sentencing for February, per his case docket. Prosecutors say that, for years, Jones coerced investors into backing his firm BlueRidge Realty by falsely claiming it was developing a resort...

