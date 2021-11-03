Voip-Pal Can't Dodge Twitter Declaratory Judgment IP Suit

By Adam Lidgett (November 3, 2021, 4:17 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has refused to toss Twitter's suit asking the court to confirm that the company was not infringing a Voip-Pal.com call-routing patent, rejecting the patent owner's jurisdictional arguments. U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh on Tuesday shot down Voip-Pal's bid to dismiss a suit seeking a declaratory judgment that Twitter does not infringe U.S. Patent No. 9,935,872. According to the social media giant's April complaint, that patent is a continuation patent from a patent family that Voip-Pal has asserted in prior federal court lawsuits against companies including Twitter and Amazon. While Voip-Pal said that the court didn't have subject matter or...

