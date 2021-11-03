What To Know About Judge Stark, Biden's New Fed. Circ. Pick

By Dani Kass (November 3, 2021, 8:27 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he wants to fill departing Federal Circuit Judge Kathleen O'Malley's seat with Delaware's Judge Leonard Stark, who is one of the country's most experienced district court judges when it comes to patent law. Judge Stark, 52, joined the Delaware court in 2010 after being nominated by former President Barack Obama, and he served as its chief judge from 2014 through June 2021. During that time, his docket included a landmark patent venue case, an infringement trial that led to the biggest patent infringement verdict in history — which he later overturned — and so many patent eligibility...

