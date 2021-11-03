Ex-AT&T Exec Says Diversity Push Cost Him His Job

By Morgan Conley (November 3, 2021, 5:59 PM EDT) -- A former assistant vice president in AT&T's property tax group sued the company for age, gender and race bias in Georgia federal court, alleging he was pushed out because he lacked the "longevity, skin color, and gender" the company needed to satisfy diversity goals. In a new complaint Tuesday, Joseph DiBenedetto told the court that after 20 years working for AT&T Services Inc., the company eliminated his position as assistant vice president of the property tax group's tax research and planning division. DiBenedetto alleges that he was forced out of the company because, as a then-58-year-old white male, his presence didn't...

