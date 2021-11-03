Boies Said Theranos Tech Was Sound, Investors' Atty Testifies

By Dorothy Atkins (November 3, 2021, 10:02 PM EDT) -- A former Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP partner testified in former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes' criminal fraud trial on Wednesday that he personally invested $6 million into the company after its then-attorney David Boies told him the startup's technology was "absolutely sound and performing well," and that the company's largest risk was its rollout. A former Cravath lawyer testified Wednesday that ex-Theranos attorney David Boies, pictured, told him in 2014 that the company's technology was sound. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Holmes' defense attorney, Lance Wade of Williams & Connolly LLP, questioned former Cravath trusts and estate partner Daniel L. Mosley on his...

