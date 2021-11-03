Apple's $95M Deal Ending Warranty Row Gets Initial OK

By Hannah Albarazi (November 3, 2021, 9:23 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said Wednesday he will grant preliminary approval to a $95 million class action settlement resolving consumers' claims that Apple Inc. failed to honor its warranties by replacing broken iPhone and iPad devices with "remanufactured" units that were not as good as new ones. U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick — who since 2016 has presided over consumers' claims that Apple furnished them with device replacements that were neither new nor equivalent to new in performance and reliability — said at a hearing Wednesday he's glad to see the case reach a conclusion. "Tentative congratulations on this settlement...

