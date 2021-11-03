Surfside Victims' Attys Ask To Defer Mediation On Fund Split

By Carolina Bolado (November 3, 2021, 1:45 PM EDT) -- Attorneys representing victims of the Champlain Towers South condominium collapse told a Florida judge Wednesday that their second mediation attempt over how to split funds has fallen apart and suggested they put off another try until after the sale of the property. The June 24 partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside, Florida, claimed the lives of 98 people. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File) In a Zoom hearing before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman, the lead class attorneys explained they had worked in good faith a second time to negotiate funds for those who lost property and those who...

