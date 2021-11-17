Surfside Victims Hit Adjacent Project, Law Firm With Claims

By Nathan Hale (November 17, 2021, 7:00 PM EST) -- Victims of the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside, Florida, targeted longtime legal counsel from Becker & Poliakoff PA as well as the construction of a neighboring high-rise as they expanded the scope of their lawsuit over the deadly incident. An amended lawsuit regarding the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside, Florida, continues to lay blame on the towers' own board of directors and has been expanded to include attorneys and engineers involved in a required inspection process as well as the builders of a luxury condominium next door. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) The 169-page amended...

