5th Circ. Probes Duty To Defend In Roofing Co.'s $5M Suit

By Katie Buehler (November 4, 2021, 4:53 PM EDT) -- A roof manufacturer urged a Fifth Circuit panel Thursday to reverse a Texas federal court's decision and find its insurer must defend the manufacturer in a more than $5 million property damage lawsuit in New York, arguing that although the pleadings are vague, they allege covered actions. A roof manufacturer is urging an appellate panel to rule that the manufacturer's insurer must offer a defense in a multi-million dollar property damage lawsuit. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Siplast Inc. told the three-judge panel during oral arguments that a district court judge read the New York complaint too narrowly when it determined in September...

