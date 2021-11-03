Fired Jones Day Paralegal Gets 2 Weeks To Serve Bias Suit

By Chris Villani (November 3, 2021, 4:56 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge gave a fired paralegal two weeks to serve Jones Day with her discrimination and harassment suit during a hearing Wednesday in which he invoked the name of one of the global firm's early partners and wondered whether he'd be proud of the service dispute. Judy Thomas, a former paralegal in Jones Day's tax and real estate group, will get another chance to serve the firm. (Andrew Cohen | Law360) U.S. District Judge William G. Young made it clear from the outset of the brief proceeding that Judy Thomas, a former paralegal in Jones Day's tax and real estate...

