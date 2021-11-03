High Court Wants More Input On Calif. Auto-IRA Battle

By Rachel Stone (November 3, 2021, 7:07 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court asked a California state official to respond to an anti-tax group's petition for high court review of a Ninth Circuit ruling, which found the state's auto-retirement program was not preempted by federal law. The nation's highest court called Tuesday for the CalSavers program and state Treasurer Fiona Ma to respond to the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association's Oct. 12 petition for a writ of certiorari. This signals the justices might be inclined to take a close look at the legal battle, which hinges on whether the state auto-individual retirement account program is blocked by the Employee Retirement Income...

