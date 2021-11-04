Gas Import Terminal Giant Hit With Securities Class Action

By Clark Mindock (November 4, 2021, 6:22 PM EDT) -- Liquefied natural gas terminal giant Höegh LNG has been hit with a proposed securities class action by investors who say the company released financial documents that artificially inflated stock price and hid a dispute over a chartered vessel. The investors sued Wednesday, arguing that Höegh LNG Partners LP and others misled them, beginning in April 2020, by failing to disclose that there was ongoing arbitration between the partnership and the owner of a chartered floating storage and regasification unit based in Indonesia. When it was eventually disclosed in July 2021 that there were troubles between Höegh and the owner of the...

