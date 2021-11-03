ArcelorMittal Fights To Keep Essar Fraud Suit Alive In NY

By Caroline Simson (November 3, 2021, 9:27 PM EDT) -- A lawsuit filed by ArcelorMittal seeking to unwind an allegedly fraudulent transfer of a billion-dollar-plus asset between units of Indian conglomerate Essar Group appeared likely on Wednesday to face jurisdictional headwinds after a New York judge expressed doubts about ruling on actions that took place abroad. Arguing for ArcelorMittal North America Holdings LLC during a conference before U.S. District Court Judge Katherine Polk Failla, Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP partner Bob Weigel fought back against assertions by Essar Global Fund Ltd. that the litigation has no place in New York. In fact, Weigel said, parallel lawsuits filed in England and Mauritius...

