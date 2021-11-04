Gun Auction Site, Financial Adviser Get Wins In ESOP Fee Suit

By Katryna Perera (November 4, 2021, 10:12 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge has granted partial summary judgment wins to an online gun broker and the financial advisory firm it sued over claims that it provided an inaccurate enterprise valuation to the dealer at the time it had been planning to create an employee stock ownership plan. In his order, filed Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Thomas W. Thrash Jr. called the case a "financing deal gone bad," and went through all the counts leveled by each party regarding breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty, fraud and unjust enrichment, among other things. GunBroker.com LLC, an online firearms marketplace, entered into an agreement with Tenor...

