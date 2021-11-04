Ares Management JV Buys $400M Student Housing Portfolio

By Andrew McIntyre (November 4, 2021, 3:43 PM EDT) -- Ares Management has teamed up with real estate firm Core Spaces to purchase five student housing properties that are worth more than $400 million as the companies eye growth and stability in the sector, the companies announced Thursday. Private equity shop Ares Management Corp. and Core Spaces said the five assets, which are all newly built, have a total of roughly 2,700 beds and come with a variety of amenities. The transaction is the first the new partnership has made. "This transaction highlights Ares' ability to transact across the risk/return spectrum through our well capitalized core, value-added, and opportunistic investment programs,"...

