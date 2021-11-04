Verizon Accused Of 'Bait-And-Switch' Scheme In Calif. Suit

By Christopher Cole (November 4, 2021, 6:42 PM EDT) -- Verizon faces a proposed class action in California federal court claiming the mobile giant ran a "bait-and-switch scheme" to sell consumers on specific post-paid wireless rates, but then tacked on unexpected fees to their bills. The suit filed Wednesday alleges Verizon "prominently advertises" flat, monthly rates for post-paid plans, but customers who sign up instead get hit with bills padded with previously undisclosed, so-called "administrative charges." That added fee is "simply a means for Verizon to charge more per month for the service itself without having to advertise the higher prices" and it allows the company to "covertly jack up" rates...

