Holmes Cited Walgreens Deal In Rushing Investors, Jury Told

By Dorothy Atkins (November 4, 2021, 11:03 PM EDT) -- A Black Diamond Venture executive testified in ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes' criminal fraud trial Thursday that Holmes gave him less than a month in late 2013 to decide whether to invest $5.4 million in the blood-testing company, telling investors the compressed timeline was to accommodate a deadline in Theranos' deal with Walgreens. Chris Lucas, who founded the venture capital firm Black Diamond Venture in 1998, recalled that Theranos solicited investors in early December 2013, and Holmes told him that they needed to commit by the end of the year. Lucas said the timing of Theranos' fundraising "was quite compressed," and he...

