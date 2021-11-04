Ill. Court Says Airbnb Fire Suit Should Proceed In Maine

By Lauraann Wood (November 4, 2021, 5:27 PM EDT) -- Two Airbnb units should have been excused from wrongful death claims launched over a rental fire in Maine, an Illinois state appellate panel said Wednesday, reversing a lower court, so nearly identical claims can proceed in the Pine Tree State. A three-judge appellate panel said the trial court abused its discretion when it rejected Airbnb Inc. and Airbnb Payments Inc.'s argument that Cook County was too inconvenient a forum to litigate claims the victim's children, Baldomero Zamora Jr. and Brittney Zamora Cartalino, filed after their father, Baldomero Zamora Sr., died while staying overnight in a home rental in Maine. That's especially...

