Duo Accused Of Cannabis Investor Scam Waives Atty Conflict

By Pete Brush (November 4, 2021, 4:25 PM EDT) -- Two New Jersey men accused by the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office of siphoning $4 million from investors by claiming they were producing cannabis-infused chewing gum and other products waived a potential counsel conflict Thursday after a lawyer switched from representing one defendant to the second. Defendants Vitaly Fargesen, 52, and Igor Palatnik, 47, both told Manhattan U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska they have no problem with having attorney Marc Fernich, who represented Fargesen when they were arrested in October, switch to representing Palatnik as the case moves forward. The pair was quizzed by Judge Preska about disadvantages the arrangement could...

