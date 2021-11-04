Carriers Delay C-Band Rollout Over FAA Concerns

By Kelcee Griffis (November 4, 2021, 3:44 PM EDT) -- Two major mobile carriers are delaying their use of recently won C-Band spectrum licenses while the Federal Aviation Administration works through concerns that their new mobile transmissions will disrupt certain flight instruments. Law360 has confirmed that Verizon and AT&T will postpone by a month integration of their spectrum in the 3.7 to 4.2 GHz range into their 5G mobile networks based on the FAA's concerns. The carriers had planned to begin combining the new licenses with other spectrum holdings in early December. "At the request of the Department of Transportation, today we have voluntarily agreed to defer Phase I C-Band deployments for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS