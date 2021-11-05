Eataly Must Face Yoko Ono Publicist's Suit Over Ejection

By Jonathan Capriel (November 5, 2021, 8:15 PM EDT) -- A New York state appeals court refused Thursday to throw out a lawsuit by Yoko Ono's publicist who claims bouncers at Manhattan marketplace Eataly yelled homophobic slurs before throwing him through a glass door, saying there's a factual dispute as to whether the ejection was because he was gay or due to his belligerent behavior. The appeals panel affirmed the trial court's denial of summary judgment sought by Eataly NY LLC to end a suit filed by Kip Kouri, CEO and founder of public relations firm Tell All Your Friends, which manages musicians and artists including Ono. The company argued Kouri's removal was...

