Game Over For Atari In IP Suit Against Redbubble, Jury Says

By Craig Clough (November 4, 2021, 3:09 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury delivered a total loss to Atari on Thursday in its lawsuit alleging Redbubble sold merchandise with images stolen from its signature games like Pong and Asteroids, finding the online marketplace did not infringe any of the video game maker's intellectual property. Following less than a day of deliberations, the jury found that Redbubble did not counterfeit the Atari trademark directly or vicariously, counterfeit the Pong trademark directly or vicariously, infringe trademarks for Atari or Pong, or infringe any copyright owned by Atari. The jury was not polled following the delivery of the verdict, which came after a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS