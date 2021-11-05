Verizon Says NY City Is In Contempt Of Building Permit Deal

By J. Edward Moreno (November 5, 2021, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Verizon Wireless wants a New York federal judge to enforce a consent order against Rye, New York, its city council and a building inspector, accusing them of contempt for refusing to issue the company a building permit to install a wireless telecommunications facility on the rooftop of a commercial building that the company owns in the city. The telecom giant wants the court to enforce a consent order issued last November, which required the New York City suburb to issue a building permit to Verizon within 30 days of the company submitting a complete building permit application. The company also asked...

