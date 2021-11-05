Ackman's Firms Fire Back At Challenge To Legality Of SPACs

By Dean Seal (November 5, 2021, 5:52 PM EDT) -- Hedge fund titan Bill Ackman's special purpose acquisition company asked a New York federal judge to dismiss litigation being co-led by a former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission commissioner that lobs a "fundamentally mistaken" challenge to the legality of so-called blank-check companies. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd., along with four of its directors and related entities including Ackman's hedge fund, said Thursday that the suit from a sole Pershing Square investor erroneously asks the court to find that SPACs are investment companies despite the fact that the SEC has not viewed them that way since it started approving the investment vehicles...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS