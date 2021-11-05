Coke Bottler Wants Distributor To Cover Forklift Injury Suit

By Ganesh Setty (November 5, 2021, 7:26 PM EDT) -- A Texas-based Coca-Cola bottler accused its distributor in Georgia state business court Wednesday of flouting a transportation agreement by failing to fund the bottler's defense of a lawsuit over a 2019 forklift accident involving two employees of the companies. Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages says its distributor must indemnify and defend it in a suit over a forklift accident. (AP Photo/Jim Cole, File) Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, billed as one of the largest bottlers in the country, says its distributor Marten Transport must indemnify and defend it in the underlying suit since the CCSWB employee involved in the incident was not at fault. The litigation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS