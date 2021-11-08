Crash Victim Accuses Atty Of Botching Case Against Atlanta

By Emily Sides (November 8, 2021, 2:38 PM EST) -- A man is suing his former attorney in Georgia state court for allegedly botching claims that Atlanta police violated department policy by chasing a stolen vehicle, which ran a red light and crashed into the man's car. Horatio Jackson on Nov. 3 sued Hakeem Bertrand Brock and Bert Brock Law LLC in Decatur, arguing the underlying case against the city of Atlanta should have led to court-ordered compensation for his injuries. However, Jackson says Brock was not forthcoming and misrepresented his handling of Jackson's personal injury lawsuit. "The stolen vehicle was being pursued by city of Atlanta police officers in violation...

