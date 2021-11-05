J&J Unit's Ch. 11 Committee Approved Over Venue Concerns

By Vince Sullivan (November 5, 2021, 6:42 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina bankruptcy judge approved the appointment of an 11-member committee of talc claimants in the Chapter 11 case of Johnson & Johnson subsidiary LTL Management LLC Thursday, saying he would entertain proposed additions or changes to the group after dealing with a venue transfer motion next week. During a hearing in Charlotte, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge J. Craig Whitley said he was adopting the committee as proposed by the U.S. bankruptcy administrator because the claimants need to get to work on coordinating their efforts in the case. But the judge said if the case were to be sent to another...

