Insurers Not Lovin' Suit Against McDonald's Franchisee

By Daniel Tay (November 5, 2021, 4:58 PM EDT) -- Two insurers told an Illinois federal court they do not need to cover a McDonald's franchisee in a proposed class action alleging that its timekeeping practices violated the state Biometric Information Privacy Act, saying their insurance policies exclude coverage for such claims. The policies issued to BMD Corp., also known as Bearco Management Inc., specifically exclude coverage for violations of laws that bar or limit the distribution of material or information, American Family Mutual Insurance Co. and Austin Mutual Insurance Co. told the court in a complaint Thursday. The BIPA claims against Bearco fall under this exclusion, the insurers said, asking...

