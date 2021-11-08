Contractor Can Sue Individual Tribe Members, 9th Circ. Rules

By Christopher Cole (November 8, 2021, 7:45 PM EST) -- Several tribal members and their outside lawyers failed to persuade the Ninth Circuit to embrace their claims of tribal immunity as a panel partly overturned a lower court's decision to throw out a contractor's conspiracy suit. The appeals court ruled Friday that 11 parties would remain in the case because they are being sued individually, so they cannot qualify for tribal immunity against the suit brought by James Raymond Acres and his company, Acres Bonusing Inc., which was earlier dismissed at the trial court. Acres launched the suit alleging malicious prosecution and a violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS