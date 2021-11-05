3rd Circ. Preview: Gun Ad Probe, 'Joke' Tweet Mark November

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (November 5, 2021, 8:22 PM EDT) -- Smith & Wesson and Aetna are among the companies that will turn to the Third Circuit this month to mount constitutional and confidentiality challenges, part of a lively docket that also includes labor and racketeering matters. The gunmaker wants to revive its claim that the state of New Jersey's probe into potentially fraudulent marketing violates free speech and other constitutional provisions, while the insurer seeks to shield sensitive business information that found its way onto the docket of the Federal Trade Commission's antitrust challenge to a health care merger. The federal appeals court will also consider if a Twitter post by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS