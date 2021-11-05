Pa. Pension Atty. Convicted For Obstructing Labor Probe

By Craig Clough (November 5, 2021, 9:13 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge found Thursday that the former legal counsel for a pension and health plan of a plumbers and pipefitters union is guilty of obstructing a federal investigation into the plan's finances. The ruling from U.S. District Judge Jennifer P. Wilson came after a four-day bench trial on allegations against Charles W. Johnston, 74, of Fairfax County, Virginia. According to prosecutors, Johnston began serving as legal counsel for the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 520 Health and Welfare, Pension and Annuity Plans in 1972, and obstructed an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor after the plan was served with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS