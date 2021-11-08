Luxury Retailer To Pay $11M To Settle Securities Fraud Suit

By Katryna Perera (November 8, 2021, 3:03 PM EST) -- Online luxury goods retailer The RealReal Inc. will pay $11 million to settle claims that it misled investors about its ability to monetize its user base in the run-up to its initial public offering, according to a motion for preliminary approval that the investors filed in California federal court Friday. Lead plaintiff Michael Sanders initially sued The RealReal in November 2019. He alleged that the company made false and misleading statements in the offering documents issued with its 2019 IPO and in additional public statements made after the IPO. Sanders sued on behalf of a proposed class of investors who purchased...

