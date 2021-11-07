J&J's Ch. 11 Talc Stay Deferred Until Case Venue Is Decided

By Vince Sullivan (November 7, 2021, 12:05 PM EST) -- Johnson & Johnson will have to wait until a North Carolina bankruptcy judge decides on whether to keep a Chapter 11 case of its subsidiary in Charlotte court to know if talc-based liability claims will be stayed against it after the judge said Friday he didn't want to muddy the situation any further. After a two-day hearing on a motion from subsidiary LTL Management LLC to extend the bankruptcy stay of litigation to ultimate parent Johnson & Johnson, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge J. Craig Whitley said the complicated matters at issue should wait until he can render a ruling on whether the...

