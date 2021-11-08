Wilson Sonsini Nabs 5 Litigation Partners From Munger Tolles

By Rachel Rippetoe (November 8, 2021, 3:46 PM EST) -- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC has continued expanding its national litigation practice with the addition of a five-partner group from Munger Tolles & Olson LLP in Los Angeles. In its announcement Monday, Wilson Sonsini said all five lawyers have experience with high-profile trials. Luis Li, Matthew Macdonald, Fred Rowley and Mark Yohalem joined the firm this week, and Eric Tuttle will join later this month. "We've all been close friends for decades," Rowley told Law360. "All of us grew up at Munger Tolles but were drawn to the special opportunity at Wilson Sonsini. The firm has committed to deepening its bench...

