Travis Scott, Live Nation Sued Over Fatal Astroworld Concert

By Michelle Casady (November 8, 2021, 10:15 AM EST) -- The organizers of the Astroworld music festival that took place in Houston over the weekend have already been hit with at least 16 lawsuits in state court by injured individuals who allege the chaos that left eight dead and sent more than two dozen to the hospital was forseeable and preventable. Mourners place flowers at a memorial in Houston on Sunday in memory of those who died at the Astroworld music festival. The festival's organizers and Travis Scott, the artist who put on the show, are facing lawsuits over the event. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted) The attendees — who allege they were...

