Cardi B's Family Emergency Delays Ga. Defamation Trial

By Rosie Manins (November 8, 2021, 9:33 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge granted rapper Cardi B a last-minute delay Monday in her defamation trial against a YouTube blogger after she cited a family emergency on the eve of jury selection. U.S. District Judge William M. Ray II delayed the trial, suggesting in a docket note following a telephone conference with parties that Jan. 5 could be the new start date. The trial was due to begin in Atlanta on Tuesday morning, when a pretrial conference will be held instead. "Defense is directed to alert the court by the end of the day if her client is unable to start...

