RR Donnelley Hit With Class Suit Claiming Poison Pill Bias

By Jeff Montgomery (November 8, 2021, 1:09 PM EST) -- R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co. stockholders have opened a class suit in Delaware's Chancery Court accusing the company of bias in shielding a purportedly lower priced, $2.1 billion take private deal with Atlas Holdings from competitors and unfairly deploying a "poison pill" takeover defense. The suit, filed late Friday, accuses Donnelley, its board and top officers and Atlas' acquisition subsidiaries of lining up a protected, $8.52-per-share deal with Atlas after allegedly refusing to engage for months with Chatham Asset Management on either a merger or, prior to that, measures to reduce the company's debt and increase its value. Chatham, RRD's largest...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS