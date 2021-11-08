$6.1M Seized From Ransomware Cartel, US Authorities Say

By Ben Kochman (November 8, 2021, 5:54 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice said Monday that it had seized $6.1 million from one of the world's largest ransomware crews, and charged a Ukrainian national for a July cyberattack on software vendor Kaseya that led to breaches at 1,500 businesses around the globe. The charges unsealed against 22-year-old Yaroslav Vasinskyi of Ukraine and the seizure of $6.1 million in alleged ransomware payments received by 28-year-old Yevgeniy Polyanin of Russia were part of a set of international actions targeting a cybercriminal group known as Sodinokibi and REvil. Authorities in the U.S. and EU have accused the group of carrying out high-profile...

