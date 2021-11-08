Chancery Denies Motion For Reargument In Facebook Suit

By Katryna Perera (November 8, 2021, 9:29 PM EST) -- A Delaware vice chancellor on Monday denied a motion for reargument by the plaintiff in a suit challenging Facebook's decision to pay $5 billion to settle litigation over the company's Cambridge Analytica data-harvesting scandal while company founder Mark Zuckerberg avoided liability. Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III said that in a previous opinion in October, the court denied Facebook's motion to consolidate the demand-made derivative action by plaintiff Robert Feuer with related consolidated demand-futility actions. The court also stayed Feuer's action in anticipation of dismissal motions, according to Monday's opinion. Feuer then filed a motion for reargument or reconsideration, arguing that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS