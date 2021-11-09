Jury Awards Boxer $1.2M Over Atlanta Police Car Crash

By Jonathan Capriel (November 9, 2021, 6:53 PM EST) -- A Georgia state jury has found the city of Atlanta totally responsible for a crash that occurred when one of its police officers made a U-turn into an amateur boxer riding his motorcycle, awarding the fighter $1.2 million. The Nov. 5 verdict stated the November 2016 crash, which injured then-23-year-old Terrance Holt, was "100%" the fault of Atlanta by way of its employee, Yasin Abdulahad, the police detective who smashed into Holt. Holt lost roughly two and a half of his prime fighting years as a result of the crash, which he could have used to turn boxing into a full-time...

