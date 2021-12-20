Trends That Defined Real Estate In 2021

By Andrew McIntyre (December 20, 2021, 11:51 AM EST) -- Changes in the way landlord-tenant disputes were handled and a surprise lack of distressed real estate deals are among the trends that defined commercial real estate in 2021. Experts say landlords and tenants entered 2021 thinking in terms of litigating their COVID-19 rent disputes, but now those disputes are largely being settled. Meanwhile, parties at the start of 2021 were bracing for a wave of real estate-related bankruptcies and workouts, but those never really materialized. And 2021 was a mixed year for hotels, with certain types flourishing and others continuing to struggle amid the pandemic. Here, Law360 looks at trends that...

