30K Musicians Get OK On $8M Royalty Deal With Unions

By Craig Clough (November 8, 2021, 9:19 PM EST) -- Around 30,000 musicians received preliminary approval from a California federal judge Monday of a nearly $8 million settlement with the American Federation of Musicians and SAG-AFTRA in a class action challenging a fee the unions charged a royalties fund in exchange for data used to make payments to session musicians. U.S. District Judge Christina Snyder granted the musicians' motion for preliminary approval of the settlement in a short hearing Monday conducted over video conference, telling the parties that everything seems to be "well in hand." The proposed settlement includes a $5.35 million fund for the class and a separate $2.6 million...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS