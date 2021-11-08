No Fast Appeal After Actor Health Plan Fails To Nix ERISA Suit

By Craig Clough (November 8, 2021, 6:24 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Monday shot down a request by the SAG-AFTRA health plan to file an interlocutory appeal of part of her ruling that denied its motion to dismiss a proposed class action brought by the late actor Ed Asner alleging discrimination against older participants and a breach of fiduciary duty. Before a hearing conducted over videoconference, U.S. District Judge Christina Snyder issued a tentative ruling denying the health plan's motion to certify two questions for interlocutory appeal related to her dismissal order. The judge apparently left so little wiggle room in her tentative ruling that attorneys for the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS